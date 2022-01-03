Play video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report.

Parts of Cornwall were brought to a standstill today as locals and fans turned out to say goodbye to West Country legend, Jethro.

The unapologetically Cornish comedian died in December at the age of 73 after contracting Covid.

Fellow comedians, fans, colleagues and family were quick to pay tribute to the quick-witted icon following his death.

The details of today's procession (3 January) were shared by Jethro's family to allow fans, neighbours and locals to witness his "final journey to his beloved Cornwall."

Proceedings began at 10am at Jethro's Club in Lewdon before moving through Lifton and onto Truro.

The streets were lined and Truro town centre was packed with people saying a final farewell, including fellow comedian Jim Davidson.

The crowd broke into a spontaneous applause as the custom land cruiser hearse passed by.

The pews in Truro Cathedral were full with those closest to the late comedian, including Jennie, his partner of 38 years.

Jennie paid an emotional tribute to Jethro ahead of the ceremony, saying he had left "a void" in her life.

The crowd listened to the service outside the cathedral.

To accommodate the crowds of people paying their respects, speakers carried the speeches made inside the cathedral to the attendees in the street.

Following the ceremony Jethro's family held a private burial to lay him to rest.