Businesses have had their premises' destroyed in a huge fire that tore through a Tiverton industrial estate.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at Tiverton Business Park shortly before 7pm last night (2 January).

Nearly 20 stations, including crews from as far away as Appledore, attended the scene with dozens of firefighters still on site this morning (3 January).

The fire service says businesses used for carpet and flooring, piano and building supplies are all affected.

It is not thought a mains gas fault was the source of the fire. Credit: BPM Media

The fire is said to have started in a R&M Wholesale building.

R&M was established in 1988 and owns units 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 19 with warehouse facilities on the ground floors, offices and cutting areas on the first.

The company sells products used in the installation of carpet, hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile, vinyl, rubber and other floor coverings and as well as its base in Tiverton, has a smaller office in Bristol.

As well as first responders, representatives for Wales & West Utilities were on scene to investigate and treat any potential gas leaks.

After examining the area the company confirmed there were no leaks.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an explosion at a business park in the Lowman Way area of Tiverton last night (02 January) and immediately sent a team of engineers to the scene.

“When we arrived, we found that a number of buildings had been damaged and emergency services were in control of the area.

“We worked with the emergency services to make the area safe and carried out all necessary gas safety checks and found no evidence of a gas leak.

“The cause of the explosion is still being investigated by the emergency services, however, it’s not thought to be related to the mains gas network."

As of midday the incident is ongoing and emergency services remain on scene.