Police in Wiltshire are appealing for information after a man went missing from the Ashton Keynes area.

Benjamin Ashley, 32, was last seen at approximately 10pm on New Years Day.

He is described as white, 6 ft 3 inches tall and of very skinny build.

It is believed he is wearing a black tracksuit with black and white Nike trainers.

Benjamin has autism and Asperger’s and police say they are concerned about his welfare.

He does not have access to a vehicle but does have links to Gloucester.

Police have asked Benjamin to get in touch with friends, family or the force to let them know he is safe, and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 101 and quote reference number 5422000375.