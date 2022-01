Low tide reflections at Goodrington Sands Credit: Phil Shaw

A heavy hail shower and rainbow in Mevagissey Credit: Lisa MacLeod

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@alexberesfordTV

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

Beautiful sunlight picking out sections of the Clevedon sea front Credit: Kim Atkins

Big waves following Storm Barra at Watchet Credit: Carl Nicholls

Early morning overcast skies in Portishead Credit: Ian Downs

Lizard lighthouse doing it's best with the low cloud and fog in Cornwall Credit: Nichola Peters

A "Brocken Spectre" forming on the cloud tops in front of this person who climbed up Cheddar Gorge Credit: Mark Parris

Looking along Cheddar Gordge through the clouds Credit: James Franklin

We were treated to some amazing sunrises towards the end of the month Credit: Glastonbury - Mike Jefferies