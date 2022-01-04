Play video

Video footage has been released which shows the moment a vulnerable missing woman was found walking on railway tracks near Bristol.

Police located the woman using thermal imaging on board a helicopter, which had taken off from its base in Almondsbury.

The video shows trains speeding past the woman just a few feet away before officers arrived on foot.

In a tweet, the National Police Air Service said the woman was taken to a place of safety for further care.

This is the moment the Almondsbury crew located a vulnerable missing female on the railway line near Bristol,” the force said.

“Teamwork between ourselves, British Transport Police and Avon and Somerset Police allowed the female to be safely taken off the tracks and to a place of safety for further care.”