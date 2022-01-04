M&S confirms closing date for Bristol Broadmead store

M&S has announced the closing date for its Bristol city centre store.

The high street giant has been part of the city's Broadmead shopping quarter for 70 years, first opening its doors in 1952.

Bosses said the decision to close had been driven by changes in consumer shopping habits and the shift to buying online.

The store will close its doors permanently on Saturday, January 8.

The closure is part of a wider UK property reshape by M&S, which has 17 other shops across the South West - including at Cribbs Causeway and in Longwell Green.

'Disappointing news for some'

Following the initial closure announcement last year, regional manager John Dorrington suggested "the majority" of staff would be moved to other stores.

"Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer our customers a brilliant shopping experience," he said at the time.

“We appreciate that this will be disappointing news for some, and we would like to thank all our customers who have shopped with us in the store.

"We will be working hard to keep serving them in our 17 stores across the South West including Cribbs Causeway and Longwell Green.

“The vast majority of colleagues will be joining our surrounding stores in the region. I would like to thank both our colleagues and customers for their service and support.”

It is not yet known what will happen with the building once M&S closes.