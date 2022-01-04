A man is in hospital after being found injured on a road in Bristol.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was found in a serious condition in Gatton Road, St Werburgh’s, on December 27.

He was found around 7.45am and taken to hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement released today (January 4), Avon and Somerset Police said they are "keeping an open mind" about what happened.

They added: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Gatton Road area between 2.45am and 7.45am last Monday who has information which could help us.”