Plans to transform Yate get go-ahead - but will take 20 years to complete

A plan which will see Yate transformed has been approved despite more than half of people who responded to a consultation about it being against it.

South Gloucestershire Council's 'Yate Masterplan' sets out a long-term vision for the town which could cost up to £600million and take as long as 20 years to achieve.

The authority says it will "build on Yate’s existing character" to make it an "even more welcoming, healthy, sustainable, and prosperous place" to live, work and visit.

It describes making Yate a "15-minute town" - where daily necessities such as work, schools, shops, healthcare and parks are all within 15 minutes from one another on foot or by bike.

As part of the plan Yate Shopping Centre would be demolished, making way for a modern centre to be created in its place.

The centre - which has an annual footfall of 12 million visitors is up for sale, with Savills marketing it for £53million.

Despite Yate having a population of more than 20,000, there were just 262 replies to the council consultation into the masterplan.

A total of 54% of those people were either strongly or somewhat against the plan, while 34% supported it.

54% of respondents were against the Yate Masterplan. Credit: South Gloucestershire Council

"What happens to all the traders once the building starts?"

Richard Abraham, who runs Abraham's Jewellers in Yate Shopping Centre, is skeptical.

The store is a third generation business which has been in the centre for 55 years.

Mr Abraham told ITV News: "It was adequate for me to think that it is so vague, so pie in the sky, that I don't think any of that is going to go through," he said.

Abraham's Jewellers has been in Yate Shopping Centre for more than 50 years. Credit: Abraham's Jewellers

When asked if he had any concerns about his business within the Yate Masterplan, he said: "There are great concerns at the end of the day.

"It is a vibrant, busy shopping centre. Yes, it does need to be updated here and there, but does it need to be bulldozed?

"And also what happens to all the traders once the building starts? Where are we supposed to trade, where do we go? But none of that could be answered at all."

Cllr Steve Reade said putting the plan into action is a "long process" which will take 15 to 20 years.

"It's not an overnight job where we knock everything down and rebuild it," he said.

"Yate is our largest town within South Gloucestershire, it has primary importance. Everyone knows Yate, it's a focal point - so no, this is not the end of Yate. It is just a new chapter in Yate's future."

The council will need to secure £600million of investment to make its plan a reality.