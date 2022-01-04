Two Plymouth teens chosen to play for England's U15s squad

Play video

Two teenaged footballers from Plymouth have been selected to represent their country at U15 level.

Taya Pomfret and Mia Endacott, who are both 14 years old, are part of Plymouth Argyle's Girls Advanced Development Centre.

They have been selected to represent their country after trials at the England camp in the Lioness's talent pathway.

Taya Pomfret Credit: ITV News West Country

Both girls play also play for Devon and Mia plays her club football for Saltash, while Taya plays for Marjons.

They said they were delighted to have been picked after playing alongside talented girls from around the country.

Oh I couldn't believe it, I was so proud of myself. Couldn't believe I got in. Taya Pomfret

The girls will have to wait to play their first game as Covid has meant one this month has been cancelled. But their proud parents say their hard work and determination has got them this far and they won't stop now.

Mia's mum, Commonwealth Games medallist Katherine Endacott-Foster said she now knew how her parents felt, cheering on from the sidelines.

She said: "It's nerve-wracking, especially when they've got selection process and you're waiting for the calls. And it's fantastic, especially when they achieve what they achieve."

Mia Endacott Credit: ITV News West Country

Taya's dad Dane Pomfret said he could not be more proud.

"Buzzing for her. She's worked hard, especially the past 12-18 months with everything that's gone on. But during the lockdown she's worked hard, bike rides, runs, out in the garden keepy-ups, she hasn't stopped."

The girls say they hope to play for England's Lionesses in the future and their coach at Argyle Ryan Perks said they had everything going for them to make it in top flight football.

Remember where you saw these Lioness cubs first. The footballing world is their oyster.