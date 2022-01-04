Woman grabbed in Plymouth park as man tries to steal her dog

A woman has been left "shaken" after a man grabbed her while another attempted to steal her dog from a Plymouth park.

The victim was walking her dog on a tree-lined path leading from the Stuart Road entrance of Victoria Park when the pair approached her.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said: "She was grabbed by one of the men as the other tried to take the dog.

"The dog retaliated and the woman managed to escape from the park with her pet.

"She was not injured in the assault but left very shaken."

The incident happened between 8pm and 9pm on December 6 and Devon and Cornwall Police have today (January 4) issued an appeal to find two suspects.

They are described as black, of average build and around 5ft 8-9ins tall.

"One of the men was aged in his mid to late 30s and was wearing a black or grey hooded top and black trousers," the police spokesperson added.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information to assist with the police investigation is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/111642/21.