Two people have been arrested in connection with a major fire in Devon last weekend.

Crews were first called to Tiverton Business Park at around 6.30pm on January 2 after receiving several calls from members of the public.

More than 70 firefighters spent the night battling the blaze.

No one was injured, but two businesses were destroyed and a third was partially damaged.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Officers are urging anyone who may have information regarding the incident to come forward.

A 43-year-old man from Ilfracombe and a 38-year-old woman from Barnstaple have been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are urging anyone who may have information regarding the incident to come forward.

In particular, officers would like to trace a group of youths who may have been passing through the site at the time.

People are to contact DS Simon Andrews at Tiverton CID on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/000781/22.