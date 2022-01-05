A police appeal has been issued after a commuter was punched and headbutted getting off a train in Bristol.

The passenger was assaulted after being approached by another man on board the train on Sunday, July 11.

As they were getting off, the victim was headbutted and punched.

British Transport Police have released two pictures of a man they would like to speak to about what happened.

Bristol Temple Meads station.

In a statement, the force said he may have information which can help with their investigation.

“At 7.45pm on Sunday, July 11, a man travelling on a train to Bristol Temple Meads was approached by another man who tried to engage in conversation.

“As he got off the train, the man headbutted him and punched him repeatedly before running out of the station.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 520 of 11/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.