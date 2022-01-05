Crash landing at Exeter Airport sparks air accident investigation

An air accident investigation is underway after a plane crash landed at Exeter Airport.

The Beechcraft 200 Air King took off from Kent and landed at the Devon airport on January 3.

According to an airport spokesperson, the plane “experienced a left rear undercarriage collapse” upon landing.

Only one person was on board at the time - the pilot - and they were not hurt.

Scheduled airport operations were unaffected and the airport remained open as usual, the spokesperson added.

The incident has since been reported to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

“We have begun making enquiries,” a spokesperson told ITV News.