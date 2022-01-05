Lone woman targeted by dognappers in Plymouth park - police appeal

A woman was left "shaken" after she was grabbed by two men during an alleged dognapping in Plymouth.

The woman was walking her dog - a black Staffy cross - in Victoria Park on December 6 when she approached.

One man grabbed her while a second tried to take her dog.

The dog retaliated and the woman managed to escape uninjured - but she was left badly shaken.

Police are appealing for witnesses to identify the two men involved.

The incident happened between 8pm and 9pm on the tree-lined path near the Stuart Road entrance to the park.

"Police are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses," the force said in a statement.

"They are seeking two suspects who are described as black, of average build and around 5ft 8-9ins tall.

"One of the men was aged in his mid to late 30s and was wearing a black or grey hooded top and black trousers."

Anyone who saw the incident or has information to assist with the police investigation is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/111642/21.