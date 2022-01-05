A man suffered a broken jaw in what police believe was an unprovoked attack on Bristol Harbourside.

The incident happened in the run up to Christmas - at around 11.10pm on December 17 - close to Za Za Bazaar in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (January 5) issued an appeal for information and released two images of a man they would like to speak to.

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He is described as white and was wearing dark-coloured trousers with a lighter-coloured top and trainers.

The force is asking the ma,n or anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts, to call the force on 101 and give the reference 5221297150.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.