Cases of coronavirus in the South West have risen sharply in the past week - with some areas reporting an increase of more than 50%.

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has seen the biggest jump - with cases increasing by 68% in the seven days up to the 31 December, compared with the previous week.

According to the latest figures figures published by the Government case rates in the South West stand at a seven day average of 1,195 cases per 100,000 people.

It comes as six of the 15 acute hospital trusts in the region have declared a 'critical incident' while others have postponed some non-urgent surgery and appointments due to a shortage of staff.

Below are the latest coronavirus case rates for each region in the South West for the seven days up to and including December 31.

Bath and North East Somerset

1,322 cases per 100,000 people

Case rates in Bath and North East Somerset increased by almost one third on the previous week.

The RUH in Bath is operating under a critical incident which was declared on New Year's Eve and visitations have been paused.

Bristol

1,555 cases per 100,000 people

In the seven days up to December 31, Bristol recorded a case rate higher than any other part of the region.

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly

963.6 cases per 100,000 people

The latest figures for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly show an almost 68% increase on the previous week.

Devon

943 cases per 100,000 people

Devon has recorded the lowest case rate in the region with case rates increasing by almost 50% on the previous week.

Bosses at Derriford Hospital has almost 500 members of staff absent due to Covid and so declared a critical incident yesterday (January 4). A critical incident has been declared by the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.

Dorset

1,153 cases per 100,000 people

Case rates in Dorset increased by almost 47% on the previous week.

Gloucestershire

1,171 cases per 100,000 people

In the seven days up to December 30, the city recorded a case rate of 1,171 cases per 100,000 people - up 37% on the previous week.

A critical incident has been declared by Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust as bosses at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital say they are currently experiencing “considerable operational pressures”.

North Somerset

1,231 cases per 100,000 people

Somerset

1,057 cases per 100,000 people

Case rates in Somerset increased by almost 50% on the previous week.

South Gloucestershire

1,443 cases per 100,000 people

Wiltshire

1,200 cases per 100,000 people

Case rates in Wiltshire increased by almost one third on the previous week.

A critical incident has been declared at Great Western Hospital where bosses have said said: "We currently have 67 patients being treated for Covid-19, of which five are in ICU (intensive care unit)."