Police want to trace a man they believe may have "vital information" regarding the rape of a woman in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police have today (January 5) released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace following the incident in November last year.

The woman - in her 20s - was attacked at around 1.20am on November 14 on Batter Street on The Barbican.

Devon and Cornwall Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you know the man or have information that could help police, call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference CR/100438/21.