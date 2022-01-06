Play video

Four people and their two dogs have been rescued from the Jurassic coast after being cut off by the incoming tide.

The group was out for a walk along the Ammonite Pavement on January 2 when the tide came in quicker than they could escape.

Three of the group were together with one of the dogs and were able to raise the alarm, but said they were concerned about one person and one dog on their own.

Coastguard and RNLI Rescue Teams found the people and the Coastguard helicopter scrambled from Newquay to winch them and the dogs from the beach.

Rob Sansom, Senior Coastal Operations Officer for HM Coastguard, described the incident as "a perfect example of how quickly things can change at our coasts".

"These four were out for a relaxing and healthy new year walk on the beach and, all of a sudden, they found themselves cut off.

"It can happen very easily and very quickly.

"They did the right thing by calling for help; if they hadn’t, the outcome could have been fatal.

"So remember to check the tide times before setting out for a walk on a beach.

"If in danger, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”