A Cornish hunt master who was fined after his hounds mauled a pet cat to death has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

John Lanyon Sampson, who owns a farm near St Buryan, was fined after his dogs killed the cat in Madron on March 6 last year.

The 14-year-old rescue cat belonged to Carly Jose.

Sampson did not deny the dogs killed Mini when he appeared at Truro Magistrates' Court before Christmas, but he pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage (for the cat) and being in charge of at least one dog dangerously out of control.

The criminal damage charge withdrawn after magistrates concluded he did not act recklessly and there was no evidence he foresaw what happened.

Dogs killed Mini, a 14-year-old rescue cat. Credit: Carly Jose

Magistrates did convict him on the charge of being the person responsible for the hounds.

Sampson was ordered to pay £350 in compensation to Ms Jose, a £480 fine, £775 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

He has now lodged an appeal against his conviction, which will be heard by a judge with magistrates sitting alongside at Truro Crown Court and is likely to take place sometime in February or March.