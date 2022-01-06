A devastated pensioner has pleaded for the return of his mobile phone which holds 'precious photos' of his wife who is receiving end-of-life care.

Robert left the phone in a taxi travelling from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth - but despite making contact with a man who said he would return it, nobody has dropped it off.

He says he has reported the issue to police but was told the issue would not be investigated because it was deemed lost rather than stolen.

The 79-year-old says the phone has been switched off since the man who picked up his call promised to send it to his home address.

Robert said: "I returned by taxi to Plymouth city centre from Derriford Hospital on December 24 around 8.30pm, having just left my wife under clinical observation in the A&E department.

"Answering a received call I inadvertently missed my pocket and my phone was left in the taxi when I alighted.

"The phone is about four years old now so has little financial value, but there are photos of my wife on it which were important to us and have now become precious to me.

"Also, there are distant friends' contact numbers which I will now need in order to pass on our present status.

"My wife is now in St Lukes Hospice and I need the phone returned to me.

"Providing the phone has not been factory reset or the memory wiped I am offering a reward of £50 for its return - with no questions asked."

'I hope this person can find compassion in his heart'

Robert said he called his mobile phone after realising it was left in the taxi.

He said: "I asked if he could help and he asked me for my address which I gave him. But after that, he never turned up at my house, did not post it and since then my phone has been turned off."

Robert revealed that despite this, police did not accept his report of theft and said it could only be deemed to be lost, handing him a leaflet and an online link to register it missing.

He added: "This is meant to be the festive season of goodwill. I hope this person can find compassion in his heart for a lady who is near to her god now, and give us a little less unnecessary concern."