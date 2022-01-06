Rare eagle returns from UK extinction in Cornwall

One of the UK's largest and rarest birds, which disappeared from the country during the early 20th century, has reappeared in Cornwall.

The White-tailed Eagle was captured in a series of photographs by amateur photographer Cat Lake on Bodmin Moor.

It is one of six released on the Isle of Wight as part of a reintroduction programme.

Credit: Cat Lake Photography

Conservationists from Cornwall Wildlife Trust and Cornwall Bird Watching and Preservation Society say they hope the species could breed in Cornwall within the next 20 years.

Other former breeding birds like Chough and Cirl Bunting have already become re-established in Cornwall, showing the potential for previously-lost species to make a comeback.

Almost half of breeding birds have declined in Cornwall, as revealed in Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s State of Nature Cornwall 2020 Report.