Students at the University of Exeter are campaigning against in-person exams amid fears it will lead to a Covid outbreak.

A petition has been launched calling for on-campus exams to move online to avoid any further spread of cases.

Signed by more than 2,500 people, the petition claims in-person exams are “endangering students’ personal health”.

The university maintains it is following official guidance and that only a minority of exams are actually taking place on campus.

Students say they want all exams in January to be moved online to protect health.

Ian Blenkharn, director of education and student support at the University of Exeter, said: "All preparations for on-campus exams have taken place in consultation and agreement with Public Health Devon, and in accordance with latest government guidance for universities.

"We take our responsibility for the health of the university and wider community extremely seriously, and as such, we have moved exams online wherever possible, with only a minority of exams taking place on campus.

“This is the case only where teaching or accreditation methods require that exams are undertaken in person."