Bristol to get Nightingale 'surge hub' as Covid patients double

A Nightingale 'surge hub' will be built in north Bristol to tackle the rising number of Covid patients in the city.

The local health and social care system is operating at its highest state of alert as the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid has more than doubled in just two weeks.

Health bosses say it is expected to reach a peak in the weeks ahead.

The 'surge hub', which could care for up to 100 patients, is being constructed at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The North Bristol NHS Trust was chosen as one of eight locations across England to be on standby should the increase in the number of cases of the Covid variant lead to people needing hospital treatment.

Staff at Southmead Hospital could be asked to care for around 100 patients in the Nightingale hub Credit: ITV News

But the rising number of Covid cases and increased numbers of staff off sick or isolating has meant medical bosses are taking action.

Peter Brindle, Medical Director at NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “With Covid rates very high, we’re seeing a sharp increase in staff sickness and people needing hospital care.

"This means we’re extremely busy and taking additional steps to limit the spread of infection, keep people safe, and make sure we can provide the treatment that people need.

“We are urging everyone to get boosted now, use services wisely and support friends and family in hospital to be discharged promptly.

"Staff across health and social care are going to incredible lengths in the most challenging circumstances right now – we are asking the public to continue to treat them with kindness and respect.”

Other actions being taken in the region by the health service include postponing non-urgent appointments and visits, prioritising those in most urgent need, and “redoubling” efforts to get people vaccinated. The region's NHS Trust urged people to call 111 for any non-urgent medical issues, make use of local pharmacies for medical advice and check the latest NHS guidance on visiting loved ones in health settings before making the visit.