Bristol City Council has said it is "investigating" a massive fly-tip located under a bridge in the city.

Photos taken earlier this week show a huge pile of rubbish has been dumped under a bridge at Talbot Road in Brislington.

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a magistrates’ court.

The offence can attract an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment if convicted in a crown court.

There are also a number of other possible penalties, including fixed penalty notices and having a vehicle seized.

Householders can be fined up to £400 if they pass their waste to an unlicensed waste carrier that is subsequently fly-tipped.

The council says it is "investigating" the fly-tipping. Credit: BPM Media

Bristol City Council said it is "investigating" the fly-tip under the Talbot Road bridge.

A spokesperson from the authority said: "Anyone who spots fly-tipping can report it on the Bristol City Council website here or call 0117 9222 100.

"Anyone thinking of dumping rubbish in a fly-tipping hotspot has been warned they will be on camera and could face a fine of £50,000."