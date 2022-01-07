A major road through Somerset has been closed after a pile-up.

The A303 was closed shortly before 8am today (January 7) due to a multi-vehicle collision near Podimore.

One lane has since reopened for people travelling eastbound but the westbound carriageway remains closed between the A37 and the A372.

Diversion in place

Leave the A303 at Sparkford and join the A359 southbound.

Follow the A359 southbound through Marston Magna to Yeovil and the roundabout with the A37 and take the 3rd exit onto the A37 northbound.

Follow the A37 back to the A303 at Ilchester and rejoin the A37 westbound to continue your journey.

National Highways say traffic is flowing well approaching the closure but are asking people to allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police told ITV News they were called at 7.20am to report of collisions on both carriageways.

They said there were no injuries reported, adding: "The road is closed as a number of vehicles need to be recovered and debris cleared.

"Highways may need to carry out repairs."