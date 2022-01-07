Major disruption is expected as a busy road through Wiltshire is due to be closed for 12 weeks.

Marlborough Road, in Wroughton, will be closed from Monday (January 7) although access for residents will be maintained.

It is so highway improvements associated with the Bellway Homes development, and the installation of a joint service trench from the Wroughton Substation at Inverary Road to the Data Centre at Brimble Hill, can be carried out.

A closure will be in place from from Wanshot Close, off Marlborough Road, and end at the Three Tuns Roundabout, north of the Bellway Homes development site.

A diversion will be through Swindon via Moormead Road, Swindon Road, Pipers Way, Marlborough Road, A419, A346, New Road, Hodson Road, Brimble Hill and vice-versa.

There will be no road parking available on the road, and priority will need to be provided for emergency services.

Residents will be able to access their homes, but there will be restrictions in place.

Access

Residents of Marlborough Road will have access from the north via the Three Tuns Roundabout.

Residents of Marlborough Road and Wanshot Close will only have access from the south via the 84005 Brimble Hill.

Residents of Bakers Road & Greens Lane will only have access from Priors Hill. There will be no access from Marlborough Road to Bakers Road or Greens Lane.

Residents of Overtown Hill will only have access from the B4005 between Hodson Road and The Data Centre at the top of Brimble Hill.

Conlon Construction company said the bus services have been notified of the works taking place and will communicate any alternative arrangements to bus users.

No large delivery vehicles will be permitted to use the road either, to reach residents’ properties, with Conlon saying “they will be turned away”.

“We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," the company added.

“Your co-operation will be greatly appreciated until these works are completed”.

Credit: Benjamin Paessler, The Local Democracy Reporting Service