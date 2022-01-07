Play video

Watch Naryan Branch's report

Fans of Swindon Town have described the town as ‘buzzing’ as the club take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

The League Two high-flyers are hosting City at the County Ground at 8pm tonight ( January 7) and fans are jubilant ahead of the fixture.

Swindon Town club legend Don Rogers, who scored two goals to help the Robins lift the League Cup in 1969, says the entire town has been given a lift because of the game.

The 76-year-old said: "It's wonderful for everybody - the club, supporters, and players.

1969 League Cup winner Don Rogers says the match will be a 'joyous occasion' Credit: ITV West Country

"It must be great looking forward to playing in this game – we’re probably playing the best team in the world at the moment.

"In the last six months, the club has got so much better. Everybody is so much happier with what's going on and I think it'll be a very joyous occasion."

Pep Guardiola is among 21 within the City camp – including seven players – who will miss the fixture because of Covid.

Despite the absences, the fixture is still being labelled as Swindon "biggest game" in decades by megafan Rob Hartley.

Rob has been to more than 1,500 consecutive Swindon matches over a 35-year period and is relishing the rare opportunity to see his side play against international stars.

He said: "I can’t explain it, it’s just fantastic. Swindon don’t get big draws in cup competitions.

"We’ve managed to pick the biggest draw that there possibly could be.

"Everyone is just buzzing for it. The town is buzzing. It’s just going to be so brilliant."

"Manchester City, we're coming for you" Credit: ITV West Country

Swindon are hoping to cause an upset which will see them progress to the fourth round for the first time in 10 years.

Fans in the club shop ahead of the game were optimistic - one woman said chants rang around the County Ground on New Year’s Day included: "Manchester City, we’re coming for you."

The club’s chairman, Clem Morfuni, predicted his side will win 2-0 but also reflected on the impact the game is having on the local community.

The Australian businessman said: "It’s unbelievable. It means everything for the club, the town, and the supporters for what we’ve gone through in the last six months.

"To have Man City come to the County Ground is unbelievable so it’s been great for everybody.”