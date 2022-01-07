Play video

Watch ITV News speaks to rescue centre staff

An "urgent appeal" has been issued to raise money for a dog with cancer who is in need of life-saving treatment.

Moose the American Bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA in Slimbridge after he was rushed to an emergency vet emancipated and with visible masses on his head and body.

Physicians at Vale Vets in Dursley then confirmed he had life-threatening mast cell tumours which had spread over his body.

The RSPCA are now investigating the cause and reason for his poor condition and fundraising is underway to help with his treatment.

Haley Medlock from the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats home said: "Poor Moose is in such bad condition and is in urgent need of medical attention and care.

"There is a long way to go but we have every hope of getting this boy healthy and in a new forever home where he can be loved."

The home said the medical attention the dog needs will rely on extra support from the community.

Moose was incredibly thin and had several cancerous lumps on his body when he was rescued Credit: The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home

Testing and treatment has cost £929 so far, and his operation is expected to cost £2,000, before chemotherapy at around £4,000.

"When an animal like Moose arrives with us that needs much more medical attention than an average resident, we rely on extra support from our supporters", Hayley said.

"If you can, please help Moose receive the cancer treatment he desperately needs. This is where your support helps the most, to show animals the love and care they deserve.

"It's never too late to show them that humans can be kind."

Donations can be made to help with Moose's treatment here while people can also sponsor Moose monthly here.