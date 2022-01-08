A dog has been humanely put down following an armed police response in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a dog attacking its owner and family in the Beacon Heath area of Exeter at 3.10pm on Friday, 7 January.

An American Bulldog was also reported to have attacked another family pet before escaping from the garden.

The police felt there was a concern for public safety, so a National Police Air Service helicopter and armed police were authorised to search for the dog to provide an immediate presence.

The dog was located and found to be uncontrollable, leading to it being humanely put down.

The members of the family that were attacked suffered minor injuries and another dog sustained puncture wounds, though they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Inspector Greg Hine said: “The decision to issue an armed response to this incident was not taken lightly but we responded proportionately to the risk to the public.“The owners were aware of the course of action, which we appreciate was upsetting for them and the local community.”

Police are now appealing for any information that could assist them with the investigation, and are urging people who might be able to help to contact them on 101 and quote log 472 of 7 January.