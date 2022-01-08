A woman was taken to hospital following a collision between a pedestrian and an Audi in Bristol city centre.

The woman collided with the black Audi RS shortly before 10pm on Friday 7 January.

Paramedics attended the crash-site on Bond Street, near the cinema. The pedestrian was then taken to hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of it to come forward and help them with their investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and give log number 5222005355.

The force says CCTV enquiries are ongoing.