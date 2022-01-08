The village of Widecombe in Dartmoor has been named as one of the 12 coolest places to move to in the UK in 2022.

The list, published by The Times newspaper, describes Widecombe-in-the-Moor as a “sleepy village”.

It adds: “The only company you’ll find around here, along with the residents and wildlife, are frazzled city dwellers desperate to reconnect with nature.”

It describes some of these people as millennials who are “fleeing London in their droves” but no longer making for the Cotswolds and Cornwall.

Actress Jennifer Saunders is one of the celebrities that lives close to the Devon village. Credit: PA

The entry on the newspaper list suggests new residents could try canoeing on the River Dart, having a “gong bath” at Southcombe Barn, and a visit to the Rugglestone Inn.

A few celebrities live close to the village. This includes politician Ann Widdecombe at nearby Haytor Vale and Jennifer Saunders and her partner Ade Edmondson at Chagford.

The article mentions the reopening of the Exeter to Okehampton railway line, which it says has made it easier to explore Dartmoor.

But the cost of living in the area is no mean feat.

Property website Rightmove reports homes in the village sold for an average of £558,900 over the past year, up almost a third on the previous year.