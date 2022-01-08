Long-awaited household recycling centre in Bristol moves step nearer

A long-awaited recycling centre for south Bristol is to move a step nearer completion with the creation of a new junction to serve the site.

What will be the region's largest facility for household waste, will prevent residents having to travel to the two existing centres in the middle and north of the city.

The work to create a new junction for access to the recycling centre is an essential part of the project to bring additional capacity to Bristol to meet the city’s growing demand for recycling.

Work will start on Monday 17 January and last approximately 16 weeks to create the junction on Hartcliffe Way in Bedminster.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be installed between the Headley Lane and Novers Lane junctions and will operate 24 hours a day.

The new recycling centre will also host the city’s largest Reuse Shop and workshop, selling pre-loved items and saving them from going to waste. Bristol Waste’s first Reuse Shop, in Avonmouth, has already diverted more than 50 tonnes from the waste stream since opening in June 2020.

The recycling centre is due to open later in 2022 and will be operated by the Bristol Waste Company.

A spokesperson said: “We understand that this will cause some disruption, for which we apologise. We ask road users to bear with us while we complete these works to support the delivery of the much-needed new and reuse recycling centre to serve south Bristol's residents."