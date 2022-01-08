Swindon Town fans pleased with performance despite crashing out of FA Cup

Play video

Watch: Fans react to Swindon Town's match against Manchester City

Swindon Town fans were pleased with the club's performance in their match against Manchester City, despite it ending their time in the FA Cup.

The Wiltshire club took on the Premier League champions in their home ground, the County Ground, on Friday night (7 January).

Despite the Robins' Harry McKirdy scoring a goal in the 78th minute, Town lost 4-1 to City, who had suffered a Covid outbreak that saw manager Pep Guardiola and 21 others in isolation.

But Swindon fans were undeterred by the club's loss, which saw them crash out of the FA Cup.

Outside of the stadium, one fan said: "I think they've done well, I think that they've done very well for the team that they've played against. They played against... one of the best teams in the world, I think they've done brilliantly, to be fair."

Another added: "We're just excited to be here and it's a good thing for Swindon!"