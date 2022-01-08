Play video

Watch: CCTV footage shows the victim being chased down a street in Bristol

Two teenagers have been sentenced after a 17-year-old boy succumbed to a 'Snapchat honey trap' before being stabbed multiple times.

A court heard how the victim was lured by social media messages from a 16-year-old girl asking him to meet her in Fishponds on 12 February 2021.

When he arrived expecting a date, he was set upon by a number of males with knives and seriously injured, requiring life-saving treatment.

A 16-year-old male, who stabbed the victim, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm ahead of a trial in November. The female was found guilty of the same offence by jurors.

During her trial, the jury were told the victim was part of a rival group within Bristol and deliberately lured to the Ridgeway Road area that night so he could be attacked.

The offenders, who have since both turned 17 and as juveniles cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. The male received a four-year sentence and the female three years.

'Mercilessly chased and stabbed nine times'

Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey, of Avon & Somerset Police, described the attack on the victim as 'vicious and calculated'. He added: "He was mercilessly chased and stabbed approximately nine times and left for dead.

“After the attack the male offender sent a ‘mic drop emoji’ with his face on via Snapchat to the female offender. His emoji meant ‘job done’ and shows the true intent behind the crime.

“The victim was in intensive care but has thankfully made a steady recovery from his multiple injuries. He bravely gave evidence and we are grateful for his and his family’s support.”

DI Doxsey said: “Knife crime is abhorrent and the risks attached to it are extremely high. I have been shocked by the amount of young people carrying knives within this incident, and the casual approach to violence taken by these youths.

“We need young people to understand the life-changing and life-threatening consequences of carrying and using knives, both for them and their victims.

“We will not hesitate to bring offenders to justice for dangerous knife-related crimes.”