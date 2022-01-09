More than eighty drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on roads in Wiltshire last month.

Wiltshire Police say 86 individuals were arrested for either drink driving or drug driving during the force's annual winter drink and drug drive campaign, which ran throughout December.

This included 15 people who were stopped and arrested on New Year's Eve.

Of those stopped by the force, 45 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving and 31 drivers arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences.

Four others were arrested for refusing to provide a sample, while six other drivers were subject to drink and or drug drive procedures in hospital after being involved in a crash.

The campaign is run throughout December by Wiltshire Police and aims to educate people of the risks and dangers of driving while under the influence, as well as enforce the law.

Led by the force's Roads Policing Unit, the campaign saw heightened patrols and officers establishing additional check sites to target drink and drive offenders.

The campaign was also supported by Community Policing and community intelligence, allowing officers to specifically target drivers who had been reported to them.

'The selfish actions of drink or drug driving'

Inspector Mark Freeman, who leads the Wiltshire Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are pleased that over the course of this winter campaign we have identified and arrested 86 people who were placing themselves and others at risk through the selfish actions of drink or drug driving.

“With ongoing awareness alongside regular campaigns it’s disappointing that people in our community still see drink or drug driving as acceptable.

“Our winter awareness campaign has now come to an end but whether it is drink or drugs, illegal or prescription, we must all be aware of the impact that driving whilst intoxicated can have, and that irresponsible behaviour like this cost lives.

“Unfortunately drink or drug drivers continue to place others at risk throughout the year. If you know someone who drives under the influence, please report them by calling 101 or report online.”

People are being urged to contact Wiltshire Police if they know someone who either drink or drug drives. The force says you should provide as much information as you can, including their name or description, their car registration and a time or day they frequently do it.

If you aware of someone who is driving under the influence and is already behind the wheel, police say you should call 999.