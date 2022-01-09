Appeal to find missing man from Cheltenham as concerns grow

Police are appealing for the public to help them find a man who has been missing from Cheltenham for four days.

Joseph Bellingham was last seen by his family on Wednesday 5 January. The 34-year-old was believed to have been in Malvern Road on Thursday evening.

Gloucestershire Police say there is a growing concern for Mr Bellingham's welfare.

Mr Bellingham is thought to be wearing a yellow waterproof jacket - and anyone who knows where he is should contact the police on 101. Credit: Gloucestershire Police.

He is described as being 5ft 11in in height, of a large build, with dark brown curly hair and a well-kept stubbly beard. He is thought to be wearing a yellow waterproof jacket.

Police are now asking for anyone who has seen him or knows about his whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 195 of 8 January. If you are with Joseph at the time of calling, please dial 999.