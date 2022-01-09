UPDATE: The missing man has been found safe.

In a statement, police said: "We’re pleased to confirm missing man Daniol, who had been missing from the Gloucestershire area since 28 December, has been found safe.We'd like to thank the media and the public for sharing our appeal to find him."

The public are being asked for help in locating a man from Bristol who has been missing since last year.

Daniol was last seen on Tuesday 28 December wearing a black/navy top, black jeans and grey trainers.

The 44-year-old is a white man with brown hair, who measures roughly 6ft 2in and is described as of large build. He is also said to have a distinctive gait.

Daniol has links to Fishponds, Easton and Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police say anybody who knows of his whereabouts or may be able to help finding him should call 101 and quote reference 5221305031.

If you see Daniol, police ask that you call 999 and quote the same reference number.