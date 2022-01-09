Plymouth Argyle's reward for knocking Championship side Birmingham out of the FA Cup is a trip to Premier League giants Chelsea in the fourth round.

Sub Ryan Law scored the only goal in extra time during Saturday's match (8 January), putting Steven Schumacher's side into the hat.

Argyle's Ryan Law (right) scored the winning goal in extra time, and celebrated with Conor Grant (left) after they knocked Birmingham out. Credit: PA.

As a result, Argyle now advance in the competition, and the draw for their next match was made this afternoon on ITV.

Plymouth goalkeeper Mike Cooper expressed his excitement following the club drawing Chelsea, Tweeting: "You beautyyyyy"

Argyle will travel to Stamford Bridge and play the 8-time cup winners on the first weekend of February.