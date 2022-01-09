A tiny Cornish town's bid to become the UK's smallest city has ended after the Cabinet Office changed the rules of who could enter.

Marazion, which has a population of around 1,440 people, entered a national competition that will see one town granted city status by the Queen.

The town's bid rivalled much larger places including Reading, Bournemouth and Middlesborough, who also are seeking city-status.

But it was only after volunteers in Marazion put an entry in for the competition in December that they were told by the Cabinet Office the rules had been changed during the process.

The volunteers were informed that only towns with permission from a 'primary authority' - such as Cornwall Council - could apply.

This meant Marazion's bid to become the newest, most southerly and smallest city in the UK was withdrawn.