The Royal Cornwall Show is set to return this year after the Covid pandemic meant the 2021 event had to be cancelled for two years running.

The event is one of the biggest in the South West and a focal point in Cornwall's agricultural calendar.

Tickets have now gone on sale for the 2022 event, with more than 100,000 people expected to attend.

The event is organised by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association. Its secretary, Chris Riddle, said: "Once again in 2022 we will have the best in live entertainment, shopping, food and drink, livestock, and much more.

"The team are currently hard at work, getting ready to welcome everyone back.”

The Royal Cornwall Show has been running for more than 200 years. The very first event took place in September 1793 and consisted of a ploughing match near the Red Lion Inn in Truro.

The show moved to its current home, in Wadebridge, in 1960.

Livestock competitions are a big part of the show Credit: RCAA

When and where will the Royal Cornwall Show take place?

The 2022 event will take place from Thursday 9 June to Sunday 11 June at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre in Wadebridge.

The ground is one and a half miles west of Wadebridge, just off the A39.

How much do tickets cost?

An adult ticket for a single day costs £20, while a child ticket is £5.

Family tickets - for two adults and two children - are also available at £42.

The RCAA also offer memberships at £50 for adults and £15 for under 16. These come with various benefits, including access to members only bars and dining areas.

Entertainment, like stunt shows, are also on offer Credit: RCAA

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available from the official Royal Cornwall Show website.

In a change to previous years, single day tickets will be date specific, and visitors will only be able to access the show on the day they select when purchasing their ticket.

Organisers say this is to help cope with any potential government Covid guidelines which may be in place at the time of the event.

However, memberships can still be used across all three days, and members will not need to confirm which days they will be attending beforehand.

Is camping available?

Camping pitches are available from Monday June 6 and cost £13.50 per pitch, per night.