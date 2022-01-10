Appeal to find wanted man with links to Plymouth and Liskeard

Police have renewed an appeal to find a wanted man with links to the West Country.

Kevin Fitzgerald is wanted on recall to prison having breached his licence conditions.

The 38-year-old, who was originally convicted of affray, has links to Plymouth, Liskeard and London.

In their appeal, Devon and Cornwall Police said he is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.

“Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest him,” the force said in a statement.

“He has a scar on his forehead and a four-inch scar on his left elbow. He has a London accent.”

Anyone who sees Fitzgerald, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 0178 of 25/11/21.