Arrest after pensioner stabbed in Plymouth suburb

Watch police at Kitter Drive, Plymstock

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Devon.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to an address in Kitter Drive, Plymstock, at around 11.15am today (January 10) after reports of a serious assault.

The victim is a 77-year-old man who police say “sustained a stab wound”. He was taken to Derriford Hospital via an ambulance to be treated.

A spokesperson for the force said: "His injuries are not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to members of the public.

"A woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.”