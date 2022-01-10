Police cut a door clean in half during one of two drug raids in Bodmin.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police raided the property on January 8.

It was one of two which were searched on the day by police, who were looking for drugs.

After severing the door in half, police found several cannabis plants inside.

A spokesperson for Bodmin’s policing team said: “We started the year off as we mean to go on - with two successful property searches for drugs.

Cannabis found at the property in Bodmin. Credit: Bodmin and Wadebridge Police

"It doesn't matter what day of the week it is or the time of day, if we have the information to suggest drugs are within, we are coming in - even if that involves cutting the door in half.

"Both searches were successful (with suspected ‘Class A’ in one and ‘Class B’ cannabis in the other) and the occupants of both properties now have some questions to answer.

"If you know of somewhere we need to be paying some of our attention, please get in touch. You can contact us through a variety of methods and those are detailed here or anonymously via Crimestoppers (either by calling 0800 555 111 or online)."