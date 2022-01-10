The Government has announced developers will have to cover the costs of replacing potentially dangerous cladding on some low-level tower block and flat complexes, rather than the homeowners themselves.

It has huge implications for many across cities and towns in the West Country, with many welcoming the news, while others says it's merely a step in the right direction.

Gary Lake owns a flat in Portishead Marina. He faces a bill of up to £70,000 to fix cladding and other fire safety issues. But he says today's announcement is a huge relief.

"We've been living this nightmare for a good 15 months. The stress has been immense. My instant reaction is at last the right thing has been done. This has gone on too long. But it really is fantastic news."

Steph Pike bought her first flat in Bristol four years ago, but it has been plagued by a number of fire safety issues and she faces a bill of tens of thousands of pounds to fix them.

Her building is over 18 metres so does qualify for the government's £5 billion building safety fund, but she says that does not cover fire safety issues beyond cladding. She fears those that do benefit from this new announcement might end up in a similar position to her.

"What it doesn't cover is other fire safety defects. It's unclear if it will cover flammable insulation, it doesn't cover balconies, missing fire breaks or fire doors. These other things can make up the bulk of the costs. It's a partial solution, it's not a complete solution."

"The looming bill of over £70,000 is terrifying. I'm a solicitor and if I have to declare bankruptcy I would lose my practising certificate. I just feel anxious and stressed all the time over this."

While some say the announcement is not enough to solve this crisis, for many it is a step towards some kind of resolution - after years of uncertainty.