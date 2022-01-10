A lorry fire on the M4 closed a section of the motorway overnight.

The blaze broke out between junctions 16 and 17 yesterday (January 10) and involved a lorry carrying hay bales.

National Highways said the "load keeps reigniting" and called the blaze a "major fire" in a series of tweets.

The westbound motorway was closed between the two junctions around 9pm.

In an update earlier this morning (January 11), National Highways said: "We now have one lane running past the scene.

"Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed and also the exit slip road at J17. Dorset Fire Service remain on the scene as the fire is being dampened down.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."

Wiltshire Police said the road will remain shut westbound for "some considerable time".

The force thanked drivers for their patience but warned people passing the scene not to film the fire - saying "you will be stopped and will hold up those wishing to leave the area".

The motorway is expected to fully reopen later this morning.