A body on a beach in Cornwall is believed to be that of a missing Devon man.

Devon and Cornwall Police has today (January 10) released an update on a body found on Kingsand beach, Torpoint, on December 23.

A member of public had discovered the body at around 8.35am and alerted the emergency services shortly afterwards.

The force said while formal identification has not taken place, the family of John Harrison have been informed.

The 52-year-old, from Crediton, was reported missing on October 17.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner," a police spokesperson said.