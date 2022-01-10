A police officer faces a misconduct hearing after allegedly taking a picture of a partially-clothed dead body on his personal phone and sending it to a colleague on WhatsApp.

PC Daniel Wallwork, who works for Avon and Somerset Police, could lose his job if the accusation is proven.

The officer, who is based at Radstock Police Station, faces a misconduct hearing on January 12.

A hearing notice says he was sent to an address in North East Somerset in April last year following a sudden death.

"He took a photograph on his personal mobile telephone of the deceased, partially-clothed and lying face down in a bed," the misconduct notice says.

He is then alleged to have sent the image to another officer via WhatsApp before leaving the address.

If proven, the allegations would amount to gross misconduct.

PC Wallwork will face a virtual misconduct hearing on January 12, which Chief Constable Sarah Crew has directed should be held in public.

The case comes after two Met Police officers were each jailed for 33 months after taking photos of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry and sharing the images on WhatsApp groups in June 2020.

Credit: Stephen Sumner (Local Democracy Reporting Service)