Tributes pour in for “considerate, loving, and perfect” teenager who died after a crash in Weston-super-Mare.

Aaliyah Sedley Jones, known as Lily, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Spring Hill shortly after 8pm on Wednesday 5 January.

The 17-year-old died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services and members of the public.

Lily’s mother said: "Lily you were taken just as your life was beginning and you were so excited for everything you had to look forward to.

"You made the most of every single day of your life.

"You were my best friend, a breath of fresh air and you lit up any and every room you walked into.

"You were so scared of losing anyone you loved and the only comfort I have is that at least now you will never have to suffer the pain everyone that knows you is feeling right now.

"You genuinely were too perfect for this cruel world and the time where I can be with you again cannot come soon enough.

"Your four brothers and all of your family and friends will keep your memory alive as long as we all live. We will never stop talking about you as you were the most caring, considerate, loving, funny, most beautiful girl and the time we had with you we will cherish forever.

"Taken from us at the worst age of only 17 in a sudden tragic accident that will forever haunt us.

"We were proud of you every moment of every day and we love you more than you could ever imagine my beautiful Lily."

Avon and Somerset Police have said the family are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer and our thoughts are with them at this dreadful time.

The force is asking for the family's privacy to be respected as they grieve, while an investigation into the circumstances of the collision continues.