Pictures shared by Avon and Somerset Police shows the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in Somerset which saw one man taken to hospital.

The collision took place on Poolbridge Road in Blackford on Saturday evening (January 8).

The image, which was shared on Twitter by Avon and Somerset Police Special Constables, shows two heavily damaged vehicles with the airbags deployed.

In the tweet, the force said one driver was arrested for drink driving.

A police spokesperson said: “Police attended a two-vehicle collision in Poolbridge Road, Blackford, at about 6.35pm on Sat 8 Jan.

"One man was taken to hospital but was released later that same evening."

The spokesperson added that enquiries into the collision are ongoing.