Vandals have damaged an ambulance by scratching in the message 'I 'heart' Covid' on its side.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (January 10) issued a police appeal after the ambulance was damaged in Glastonbury High Street at around 11.15pm on October 30 last year.

The force has CCTV images as part of their bid to trace two men.

A police spokesperson said: “One is described as white and tall, wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The two men police want to speak to Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"The other is white, shorter and also wearing dark-coloured clothing."

They added damage to public service vehicles has a "wider impact" as repairs add an "unnecessary burden on the public purse" and means the vehicle cannot be used.

Avon and Somerset Police are urging people who have any information about the incident or can help officers to trace the two men to call 101 and give the reference 5221255668.

Alternatively people can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.